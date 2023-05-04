Pavion Blue Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.2% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,251,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,975,000 after purchasing an additional 21,142 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,590,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,037,000 after buying an additional 406,565 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 492,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 4.6 %

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

NYSE:WFC traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,409,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,551,340. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.38. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $139.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

