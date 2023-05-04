Pavion Blue Capital LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 2.3% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 946.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,141,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $484,992,000 after buying an additional 4,650,159 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,046,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $853,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,303 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 7,173.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,442,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 143,962,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,579,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,485 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Huber Research started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

NYSE DIS traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.40. 5,176,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.48. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

