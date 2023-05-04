Pavion Blue Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Windle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $5,989,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,906. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.37 and a 200-day moving average of $94.01. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $34.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.