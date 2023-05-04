Pavion Blue Capital LLC Sells 64 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pavion Blue Capital LLC lowered its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,155 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $219.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.75. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Melius began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.41.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Stories

