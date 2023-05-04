PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.02-$0.04 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.00 million-$21.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.10 million.

PCTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCTEL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PCTEL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

PCTI stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,062. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.51. The stock has a market cap of $83.94 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 0.43. PCTEL has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.68.

PCTEL ( NASDAQ:PCTI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PCTEL had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PCTEL during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PCTEL by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,177 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in PCTEL by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in PCTEL by 54.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCTEL, Inc engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. It designs and manufactures precision antennas and provides test and measurement products that improve the performance of wireless networks globally. The firm’s products include combination antennas, WiFi/Bluetooth/BLE, LMR/TETRA/P25, /GNSS/GPS, cellular(5G, LTE, CBRS, 3G, 2G), custom antennas, and Mounts, Cable, and Accessories.

