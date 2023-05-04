PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PFLT opened at $10.58 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $13.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a market cap of $526.16 million, a P/E ratio of -33.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a negative net margin of 11.40% and a positive return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after buying an additional 85,430 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 78,546 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 138.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 74,460 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 299,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

