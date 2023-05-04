Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $25.34

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.34 and traded as low as $22.30. Penns Woods Bancorp shares last traded at $22.30, with a volume of 15,471 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Penns Woods Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PWOD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.63 million for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 23.66%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.53 per share, with a total value of $40,554.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 3,013 shares of company stock valued at $72,492 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 287,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 91,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,227 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc engages in the business of commercial and retail banking. Its services include acceptance of time, savings, and demand deposits, the funding of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans, and safe deposit services. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

