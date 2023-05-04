Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Director Sells $1,206,401.72 in Stock

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Penske Automotive Group Price Performance

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $135.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,131. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $139.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.75. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $94.49 and a one year high of $155.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 31.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 1,131.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.