Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Rating Reiterated by 58.com

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at 58.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $289.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $301.00 to $312.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.92.

Penumbra Price Performance

Penumbra stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.02. The company had a trading volume of 314,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,995. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $310.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,000.33 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $241.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Penumbra’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total value of $223,107.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.62, for a total value of $155,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,093,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harpreet Grewal sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.98, for a total value of $223,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,214.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,773,819. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Penumbra

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Penumbra by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Penumbra by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Penumbra by 44.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

Featured Stories

