Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Hits New 12-Month High at $6.98

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.98 and last traded at C$6.90, with a volume of 40234 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$439.18 million, a PE ratio of -11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

