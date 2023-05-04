Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $476.64

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 476.64 ($5.96) and traded as high as GBX 484 ($6.05). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 480.50 ($6.00), with a volume of 592,711 shares trading hands.
Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,446.43 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 476.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 477.61.
Personal Assets Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,285.71%.
Personal Assets Trust Company Profile
Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.
