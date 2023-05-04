Personal Assets Trust (LON:PNL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $476.64

Personal Assets Trust plc (LON:PNL – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 476.64 ($5.96) and traded as high as GBX 484 ($6.05). Personal Assets Trust shares last traded at GBX 480.50 ($6.00), with a volume of 592,711 shares trading hands.

Personal Assets Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,446.43 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 476.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 477.61.

Get Personal Assets Trust alerts:

Personal Assets Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Personal Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,285.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Personal Assets Trust

Personal Assets Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly purchased 54 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 482 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £260.28 ($325.19). In other Personal Assets Trust news, insider Mandy Clements bought 208 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 477 ($5.96) per share, for a total transaction of £992.16 ($1,239.58). Also, insider Gordon Joseph Neilly bought 54 shares of Personal Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.02) per share, for a total transaction of £260.28 ($325.19). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 690 shares of company stock worth $329,402. Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Personal Assets Trust plc is a closed ended multi asset mutual fund launched and managed by Troy Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It benchmarks its performance against the FTSE All-Share Index. Personal Assets Trust plc was launched in 1983, and is domiciled in United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personal Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personal Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.