Peterson Wealth Management Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,733 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.2% of Peterson Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of COST traded down $3.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $486.63. 341,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,070. The company has a market cap of $215.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $564.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $490.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $55.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 29.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.35, for a total value of $298,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $525.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

