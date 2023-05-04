Peterson Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Peterson Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 7.1% of Peterson Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,503,000 after buying an additional 409,473 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after buying an additional 357,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,394,000. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $315.57. 12,505,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,024,785. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $308.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $291.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $334.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

