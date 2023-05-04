Peterson Wealth Management Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Peterson Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,085 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPHD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,378,000 after acquiring an additional 471,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,216,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,138,000 after buying an additional 301,977 shares in the last quarter. David Kennon Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,951,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 511,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,775,000 after buying an additional 202,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.46. The stock had a trading volume of 286,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,461. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.36. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.85.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

