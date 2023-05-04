Peterson Wealth Management Sells 10,590 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Peterson Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,590 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 6.6% of Peterson Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Peterson Wealth Management owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after acquiring an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 39,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,731,567. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $67.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $62.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

