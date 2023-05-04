Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 491 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 13.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after buying an additional 317,858 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,242,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,804,896,000 after buying an additional 1,009,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,467,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,595,840,000 after buying an additional 1,529,779 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE PFE opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.04. The company has a market capitalization of $217.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

