PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 8.37%. PG&E’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. PG&E updated its FY23 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of PCG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,132,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,406,274. PG&E has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,269,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,144,187.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in PG&E by 11,517.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 15.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.