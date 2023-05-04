Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Shares Down 10.1%

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) shares fell 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.99 and last traded at $14.03. 17,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 104,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phibro Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Stories

