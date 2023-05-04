Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NASDAQ:PECO remained flat at $30.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 626,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,277. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $35.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200 day moving average is $31.92.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 266.67%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,901,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,079,000 after buying an additional 125,181 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,679,000 after buying an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,535,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,606,000 after purchasing an additional 55,002 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.
