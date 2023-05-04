Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.27.
DOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th.
Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance
Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.64 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.83.
Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,889,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269,484 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,988,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,734,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,341,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $201,488,000 after buying an additional 1,591,038 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,782,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile
Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.
