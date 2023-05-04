PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $18.42

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and traded as low as $17.97. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund shares last traded at $18.15, with a volume of 823,263 shares changing hands.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.31.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.221 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.60%. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

In related news, Director David Nichols Fisher III bought 7,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $134,095.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,429.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 279.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 42,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 31,448 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 87,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 206,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 18.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

