PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFL opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

