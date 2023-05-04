PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PFL opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.
