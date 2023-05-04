PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFLGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFL opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.35. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Income Strategy Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFL. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 498.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

