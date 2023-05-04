Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $20.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.27.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 2,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 114.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

