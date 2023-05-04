Piper Sandler Companies (PIPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 on June 9th

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Piper Sandler Companies has a payout ratio of 16.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $125.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.28.

Insider Activity at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $290.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,307,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $18,683,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 25,768 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,630,000 after buying an additional 17,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,778,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,389,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.