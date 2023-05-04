Piper Sandler Cuts NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target to $21.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NOV from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen raised their target price on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NOV Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE NOV opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.89. NOV has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.99.

NOV Dividend Announcement

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. NOV had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NOV will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NOV news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NOV

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,925,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $629,810,000 after purchasing an additional 349,025 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,173,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $776,544,000 after buying an additional 1,072,944 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NOV by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,323,702 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $712,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,845 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NOV by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,790,899 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $270,440,000 after buying an additional 298,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of NOV by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,822,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,096 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

See Also

