Piper Sandler Trims Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Target Price to $50.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Shares of HP opened at $31.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 38,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 45,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 15,776 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

