PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Announces Earnings Results

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT traded down $1.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,387. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners has a fifty-two week low of $59.76 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

PJT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,972,000 after acquiring an additional 59,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PJT Partners by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after acquiring an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,673,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

See Also

