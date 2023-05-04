PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Trading Down 6.9% After Earnings Miss

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $65.04. Approximately 49,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 200,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.
The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.
PJT Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.
In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $14,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 143.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after buying an additional 92,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after buying an additional 55,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55.
PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.
