PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Trading Down 6.9% After Earnings Miss

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.9% on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $63.07 and last traded at $65.04. Approximately 49,308 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 200,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.83.

The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,813,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $14,311,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 2,871.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after buying an additional 167,978 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PJT Partners by 143.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 184,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,298,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 12.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 848,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,724,000 after buying an additional 92,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PJT Partners by 12.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 493,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,158,000 after buying an additional 55,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.55.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.