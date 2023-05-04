Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.18-$2.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.06 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLNT. Raymond James raised their price target on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.08.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $10.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,481,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,087. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.12 and its 200-day moving average is $76.52. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.48 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.61% and a negative return on equity of 65.39%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 357.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 13.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 801.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

