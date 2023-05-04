Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target Raised to $63.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $52.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.64.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.23, a current ratio of 14.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $36.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 1,273.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $298,217.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,244.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 2,877 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $77,074.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 50,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,637.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,030 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. UNC Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,049,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $341,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 589,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,310,000 after buying an additional 51,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 102,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

