Post (NYSE:POST) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on POST. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

POST stock opened at $90.09 on Tuesday. Post has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $98.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Post will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 98,990.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,108,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102,787 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,474,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,345,000 after purchasing an additional 247,989 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,254,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,530,000 after purchasing an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,583,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,700,000 after purchasing an additional 67,317 shares during the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

