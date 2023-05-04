Power Integrations, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 27.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Power Integrations has a dividend payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.64. 1,206,354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,684. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.00. Power Integrations has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mh Matthews sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $491,851.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,172 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,654.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,006 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,920 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Power Integrations during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

