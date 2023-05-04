Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Head-To-Head Review

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Amgen shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Amgen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Amgen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $25.10 million 3.65 -$111.64 million ($1.40) -0.59 Amgen $26.32 billion 4.65 $6.55 billion $14.71 15.59

Risk & Volatility

Amgen has higher revenue and earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amgen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amgen has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Amgen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -444.80% -138.82% -44.59% Amgen 30.23% 288.75% 14.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Amgen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 3 1 0 2.25 Amgen 4 3 6 0 2.15

Precision BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.80%. Amgen has a consensus target price of $250.94, indicating a potential upside of 9.43%. Given Precision BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Amgen.

Summary

Amgen beats Precision BioSciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s proprietary genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane on January 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

