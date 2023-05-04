Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $140.99

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $140.99 and last traded at $139.26, with a volume of 6446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Preformed Line Products in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Preformed Line Products Stock Up 14.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.18 and a 200-day moving average of $97.41.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

Preformed Line Products ( NASDAQ:PLPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Preformed Line Products’s payout ratio is 7.34%.

Institutional Trading of Preformed Line Products

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567 shares during the last quarter.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Co engages in the provision of products and systems employed in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operators, information, and other similar industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: PLP-USA, Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Articles

