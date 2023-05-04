Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$114.00 to C$120.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$107.00 to C$104.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$122.00 to C$124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Premium Brands from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$99.00 to C$98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$118.00.

Premium Brands Stock Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$101.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$98.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.68. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of C$77.36 and a 12-month high of C$107.88. The company has a market cap of C$4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Premium Brands Increases Dividend

Premium Brands ( TSE:PBH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.35 by C($0.16). Premium Brands had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of C$1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.55 billion. Analysts expect that Premium Brands will post 5.1866395 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

