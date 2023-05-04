Presilium Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 406,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,555,000. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,139,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 416,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after buying an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after buying an additional 31,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.55. 682,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,535,381. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.80 and its 200-day moving average is $57.94.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

