Presilium Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,331,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 618,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,305,000 after purchasing an additional 461,070 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,057,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,431,000 after purchasing an additional 367,532 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2,948.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 314,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,162,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7,553.9% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,437,000 after buying an additional 293,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,871,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of VBR stock traded down $3.35 on Thursday, reaching $150.14. 130,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,040. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.