Presilium Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 18,467 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 15,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.45. 331,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,213. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day moving average is $89.26. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $76.80 and a 52 week high of $94.97.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

