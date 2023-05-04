Presilium Private Wealth LLC Invests $798,000 in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 0.3% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.94. 1,170,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,660,885. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

