Presilium Private Wealth LLC Makes New $11.49 Million Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,486,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the 4th quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VOT stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $186.40. 15,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,270. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.96.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

