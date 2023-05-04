Presilium Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,314 iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19,784.8% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,334,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313,088 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 23,653.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,891 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,139,000. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4,837.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,988,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded down $4.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $239.90. The stock had a trading volume of 255,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.29 and its 200 day moving average is $249.49.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

