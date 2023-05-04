Presilium Private Wealth LLC Takes $920,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,860 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $920,000. NIKE makes up 0.4% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,890 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 11.8% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in NIKE by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 7,597 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $124.48. 1,431,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,749,224. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.68. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on NIKE from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. OTR Global upgraded NIKE from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.