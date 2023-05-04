Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.27-4.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.135-1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.27-$4.32 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PBH traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,435. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $67.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.05. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Several analysts have issued reports on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 182.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.