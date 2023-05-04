Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 705 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 496.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Adobe by 39.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 143.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Adobe by 729.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $124,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $345.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $451.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $361.66 and its 200 day moving average is $346.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total value of $1,123,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,264.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

