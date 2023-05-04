Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Buys New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

VOX stock opened at $96.56 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.91. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

