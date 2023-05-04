Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $204.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

