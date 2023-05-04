Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 3,439 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 in the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $49.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $55.83.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Featured Stories

