Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 9,408 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.3 %

MO opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

