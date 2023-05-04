Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

In other W. P. Carey news, Director Mark A. Alexander purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.48 per share, with a total value of $72,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,032.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.67. The company has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.78.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $427.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.067 dividend. This represents a $4.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 142.81%.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

