Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYY. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after buying an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sysco during the third quarter worth approximately $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 660.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 95.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.20%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

